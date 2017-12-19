Illegal gaming scheme shut down by PJ

The Judiciary Police (PJ) shut down an illegal gaming scheme and detained several suspects for illegal betting. The information was aired by the PJ spokesperson yesterday at a joint press conference held at the Public Security Police Force (PSP) headquarters.

According to officials the police were alerted on December 13 to illegal betting activities taking place in an apartment in the ZAPE area.

The police then sent agents to the location and found three suspects; two men aged 26 and 30 from Macau and the mainland respectively, and a 28-year-old woman also from mainland China.

A search of the apartment revealed several mobile phones, computers and record books that were used for the unlawful activities.

The PJ took the three suspects into custody and a further investigation revealed that the suspects were said to have been hired by an organization to perform duties that included contacting potential customers and receiving orders and payments from those to place bets in their name. All the transactions and betting orders were conducted online using communication apps such as WeChat and payment systems such as AliPay.

It was also reported that the group was working on a commission-based system receiving an undisclosed amount to place bets as well as commissions on the earnings.

The three were taken to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) on the charges of running a criminal organization and running illegal gaming activities.

In a separate case reported by the PJ, two other people were caught while entering the region. The two suspects are residents of Hong Kong, aged 37 and 34, and are related to a drug trafficking organization that the PJ dismantled this October. At that time, one detained suspect revealed the identities of the others involved.

On December 15, when trying to enter Macau by the Outer Harbor Ferry, one of the suspects along with a friend, was caught by the PJ with the help of the Customs Police.

A further investigation revealed that both were in fact related to the case, and both of them told the police that they had been hired to perform drug smuggling tasks. This time, the two detainees were coming to Macau to rent an apartment that would serve as deposit point for the drugs to be transported into Macau at a later opportunity.

Two groups to demonstrate on Macau SAR day

ACCORDING TO sources in the Public Security Police Force there are two groups that submitted requests to perform demonstrations on December 20, the Public Holiday of Macau SAR day. The PSP spokesperson informed the media yesterday that one of the groups will be the Associação dos Armadores de Ferro e Aço (Iron and Steel Association) which intends to deliver a letter to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL). This group has a parade prepared beginning at the Iao Hon Market Square and heading to the DSAL headquarters. The second group consists of “three residents” who will organize a parade from the Areia Preta district, aiming to deliver petitions to three locations including the Central Government’s Liaison Office and the Government’s Headquarters.

Resident accused of presenting false ‘crime’ report

The Judiciary Police (PJ) is charging a local resident aged 22 for presenting a false crime report to the police force, the PJ spokesperson said during the joint press conference held yesterday.

The resident claimed to have been attacked and robbed by two men on Rua de 5 de Outubro on December 16 around 3 a.m.

The man claimed he had been threatened by one of the alleged attackers with a fruit knife, stripping him of HKD49,000 in cash, MOP3,000 in cash, and a mobile phone.

According to the alleged victim, the thieves then ran towards Rua do Guimarães and disappeared.

Further investigation from the police found that there was no evidence of the alleged crime and decided to question the alleged victim a second time. He then admitted making a false declaration report. He justified this action with the fact that the HKD49,000 belonged to a friend and he had spent the sum at a casino table. RM

Share this: Tweet





