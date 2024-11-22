Increase in domestic violence cases raises concerns

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) reported a troubling increase in domestic violence incidents during the first half of the year, with 29 cases documented.

This figure includes 16 cases involving spouses, 10 concerning children, and three related to elderly individuals. Notably, authorities classified these incidents as 23 physical violence cases and 23 mental violence cases, alongside four violations and two instances of inappropriate care.

Despite this uptick, IAS reaffirmed its commitment to existing domestic violence laws, which have generally led to a decline in reported incidents since their implementation eight years ago. However, the recent rise—an increase of 11 cases compared to the same period last year—has raised alarm among officials.

Previously, Lei Lai Peng, head of IAS’s Department of Family and Community Services, highlighted issues managing emotions among many abusers as a significant factor contributing to these incidents.

Earlier stating, “Over the years, we have seen that many abusers likely have emotional management problems and resort to violence.”

While IAS maintains that domestic violence rates are decreasing overall, only 8% of reported cases have resulted in formal accusations, with many downgraded to lesser offenses. This has prompted some lawmakers to advocate for legislative changes.

However, IAS insists that the current framework is effective and does not require amendments. NS