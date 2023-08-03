Increasing investment promised by gaming ops: Wilfred Wong

All six casino operators have promised the government that, over the next 10 years, during the new concession period, the integrated operators will promote the non-gaming aspects of their work, Sands China president Wilfred Wong has reiterated.

Speaking on the sidelines of the gaming operator’s art exhibition opening yesterday, Wong said, “We’re contributing to creating a more colorful spectrum of life in Macau. We’re not just investing in culture and sports. We’re also investing in health, MICE and [other areas]. We’re honoring our promise.”

This year, the six gaming concessionaires will all, unlike in previous years, sponsor the upcoming Grand Prix with MOP20 million each – representing a 421% increase in contributions as last year’s combined contribution was only MOP28.5 million.

In Art Macao, the big six have also invited and commissioned their own artists to present their exhibitions.

“Every year we have a masterplan. Every quarter, we monitor the performance. [Investment] could be doubling or tripling, depending on the need. I think Macau citizens and tourists can expect a more colorful Macau in the coming years,” said Wong. LV