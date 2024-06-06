Inner Harbour sewerage project 60% complete

Over 60% of the Inner Harbour stormwater pumping station and affiliated sewerage system project has been completed to date, the Public Works Bureau (DSOP) has reported.

According to the DSOP, the first phase rainwater pumping station is currently undergoing installation and testing. Of the second phase, 317.2 meters of box culverts have been produced. Meanwhile, of the third phase, another 289 meters of box culverts have been constructed, accounting for approximately 58% of the total planned length.

To ensure uninterrupted vehicle traffic during construction, the project has implemented segmented work and partial road closures. Furthermore, additional water pumping equipment has been deployed to mitigate flooding risks from wind and rain events throughout the construction period.

The DSOP said the Inner Harbour initiative is in its peak construction stage.

There have been renewed calls for officials to bolster the city’s drainage network, as well as coordinate emergency response plans across departments after the flooding in low-lying parts of Macau during recent heavy rains.

Recently, Leong Hong Sai, head of the Macau Geotechnical Engineering Department (LECM), said rainwater had overflowed into Av. de Horta e Costa and other low-lying areas due to the sudden influx of water, which exceeded the city’s canal capacities.

With typhoon season approaching amid protracted construction timelines, he urged timely dredging, restaurant discharge inspections, and cross-departmental emergency plans be proactively implemented to coordinate any necessary responses. Howard Tong