International assets in banking sector decrease

At end-June 2019, the share of international assets in total banking assets decreased slightly from 86.3% at end-March 2019 to 85.9%, while the share of international liabilities in total banking liabilities fell from 82.2% to 82.1%.

According to data released by the Monetary Authority of Macao, the total international assets increased by 1% from last quarter and by 16.1% from last year to MOP1,663.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Within this total, external assets went up by 18.4% year-on-year to MOP1,255.1 billion, while local assets in foreign currencies also increased by 9.6% to MOP408.9 billion.

As a major component of international assets, external non-bank loans increased by 14.4% to MOP578.1 billion.

Meanwhile, non-local currencies continued to be the dominant denomination in international banking transactions.

The Hong Kong dollar, the U.S. dollar, the renminbi and other foreign currencies accounted for 39.2%, 45.8%, 9.6% and 4.5% of total international assets, as well as 45.8%, 43.9%, 6.1% and 3.5% of total international liabilities respectively.

Total international liabilities increased by 1.3% from three months ago and by 17.9% year-on-year to MOP1,590.2 billion.

Of this total, external liabilities and local liabilities in foreign currencies expanded year-on-year by 18.6% to MOP811.1 billion and 17.1% to MOP779.1 billion respectively.

Foreign currency deposits held by residents and the MSAR government in local banks continued to form a major component of international liabilities. This type of deposit grew by 18.4% year-on-year to MOP691.2 billion at end- June 2019. LV