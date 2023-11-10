Investment deals worth over USD300b signed

A total of 859 investment and trade deals worth an approximate combined 2.24 trillion yuan (about USD312 billion) have been signed at an investment promotion event for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, according to the event organizer this week.

The event is a collaboration between the Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau governments and drew participation from leading companies, professional organizations, and commerce associations from around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The secured projects encompass numerous sectors including new-generation electronics, renewable energy, advanced materials, green petrochemicals, and artificial intelligence, all geared toward bolstering the region’s modern industrial framework and growth.

Clean energy initiatives were a highlight at the event, with the Guangdong-North America clean tech session attracting prominent U.S. business leaders.

Feng An, founder and executive director of the U.S.-China Cleantech Center, emphasized the vast potential for cooperation between China and the United States in clean technology, clean energy, and climate technology, predicting substantial enterprise growth in these sectors. MDT/Xinhua