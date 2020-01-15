IPIM delegation joined China Expo to promote MICE

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) led a delegation of Macau MICE sector representatives to participate in the 16th China Expo Forum for International Cooperation (CEFCO 2020) which took place in the city of Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China.

The event program included a forum where views on the promotion of the local MICE sector were discussed.

An Executive Director of IPIM, Sam Lei was one of the keynote speakers. He stressed that the MICE sector is an important part of the composition of the modern services sector, having a positive effect on improving the structure of the industrial sector, facilitating diversified economic development and increasing resource allocation efficiency.

Lei also added that to develop this sector, one of the key elements for the local MICE sector is to strive to attract more high-quality conventions and exhibition activities to be hosted in Macau.

The official presented the benefits and incentives offered by IPIM, including the “one stop service” for MICE bidding, and support provided to all convention organizers interested in hosting events in Macau.

To an audience composed of MICE event organizers from several provinces of China and foreign countries, Lei also presented the facilities and venues for convention and exhibition events, noting the advantages of Macau as a “small but refined, small but beautiful” place.

The CEFCO 2020 is organized by the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and held annually. RM