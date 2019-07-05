IPIM ex-president Jackson Chang arrested by CCAC

The former president of the Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Jackson Chang, was arrested by the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) on Wednesday, according to the Lusa news agency.

The law firm representing Chang has declined to comment on the case.

In October 2018, the CCAC announced that it had opened an investigation into Chang and two other high-ranking officials at the Institute for alleged irregularities regarding the unlawful granting of residency statuses through an investment scheme.

The investigation followed a July report that exposed the irregularities, suggesting that IPIM had not done its due diligence in ensuring that investment and technical residency applications were processed according to the law.

The Public Prosecutions Office did not respond to a Lusa request for information by press time. DB