IPIM investments stood at MOP1.3b to October

In the first ten months of this year, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) invested nearly 1.30 billion in investment proposals, exceeding the annual investment amount of 2022.

IPIM data released yesterday showed the institute received 292 new investment proposals and assisted 213 of them, creating 805 jobs.

More than 40% (91 projects) of the assisted investment projects are related to the ‘1+4’ industries, according to the bureau.

During the pandemic from 2020 to 2022, IPIM’s Investor’s ‘One-stop’ Service received 820 new investment proposals. The institute provided assistance for 552 of these proposals, resulting in a cumulative investment of more than MOP 2.1 billion and creating over 1,600 jobs.

4,300 business talks in the first 10 months

In the MICE events organized/coordinated by IPIM, the bureau boasted that it connected with 392 exhibitors and received 57 investment proposals. 23 projects were successfully implemented.

Covering different industries such as big health, high technology, cultural tourism and trade and environmental protection, the completed investment projects were proposed by investors from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), the Chinese mainland and other places.

To assist enterprises in business expansion, IPIM aims to organize business matching sessions at MICE and trade events that bring together global industry representatives. In the first ten months this year, IPIM facilitated more than 4,300 business collaborations.

Local firms in Hengqin

Since the establishment of the administrative authority of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin in September 2021, the government has been working on promoting Macao-Hengqin investment to attract international resources.

IPIM launched the “Cross-border Business Registration Services in the Cooperation Zone” to assist Macau enterprises in registering their businesses in the Cooperation Zone.

As of the end of October 2023, IPIM had completed 37 business registrations for Macau investors.

Additionally, IPIM has received 44 investment projects referred by the Cooperation Zone and has assisted 16 to establish Macau operations.

Support was also provided to 155 enterprises and institutions, rendering assistance 238 times through the IPIM’s ‘China-PSC Business Compass’ services in the first ten months of this year. Several projects included the introduction of PSC wine products into mainland chain stores using Macau as an entry point. LV