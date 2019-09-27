IPIM organizes Thai visit for local businesses

The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has organized a delegation consisting of 35 representatives of local businesses to visit Thailand in order to learn about the wider trading environment of the region. The visit was held between September 23 and 26.

The participants came from various sectors – including manufacturing, commerce, services, computer technology, catering, tourism and jewelry – and visited Thai enterprises such as a food processing factory and a famous furniture design company.

Through the visit, the participants deepened their knowledge of the commercial environment in Thailand, while also making contacts with Thai businesses. Some participants discussed aspects of business such as protecting brand image and developing innovative in practice.

According to a statement from IPIM, some members of the delegation reported that the trip had deepened their knowledge of the operating model of companies in the countries of the Belt and Road Initiative. They also said that the content of the activities had helped strengthen the business competitiveness of Macau companies.

The visit was organized by IPIM following a business training course, jointly organized with Thailand’s trade promotion organization, in May of this year.