IPM fulfills promise of PSC training

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) and the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (Forum Macau) have jointly organized a summer course for students from different Portuguese-speaking countries (PSC) to provide continuing training to staff from Portuguese-speaking countries.

The aim of the course is to facilitate communication between these countries and China, thereby boosting trading relations between them.

The course took place from August 26 to 30 and fulfills a promise made during the Fifth Ministerial Conference of the Forum Macau. During this conference, the Macau government was assigned the role of providing more training, the Coordinator of the Support Office of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum Macau, Teresa Mok said during the closing ceremony.

In total, a group of fifteen students representing countries such as Angola, Brazil, and Cape Verde attended the program activities, which included seminars on Chinese history and culture, the community of Portuguese-speaking countries’ economics, China’s economy, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay, and the internet and electronic commerce. Besides the seminars, the students also visited several institutions relevant to the commercial relations between both sides. RM