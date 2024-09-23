Jetfoil services resumed after four-year hiatus with ‘Terceira’ departure from HK

Ferry company Turbojet has resumed Jetfoil services between Hong Kong and Macau.

The company reinstated jetfoil journeys last Friday with the Jetfoil “Terceira,” according to the Jetfoil Conservation Concern Group.

This was the first Jetfoil trip between the two regions since the pandemic interrupted the service.

“Today, after a four and a half years’ wait, TurboJet resumed Jetfoil services with ‘Terceira’ setting sail from Hong Kong at 11:45 a.m.,” the group said in a press statement.

“The Jetfoil Conservation Concern Group is glad to see this history of Hong Kong – Macau sailing resume and hopes more Jetfoils will return to service soon.”

Doubts about whether Jetfoils would ever resume operations ended after several delays and postponements which the company said were mostly due to safety issues during the Macau Bridge construction.

The group noted the pandemic had led to major changes in maritime transportation between Hong Kong and Macau with the operator facing unprecedented challenges that led to the retiring of several older vessels.

Among the vessels scrapped during this period was the world’s first Jetfoil, “Flores,” named after the Azorean Island and launched in 1974 as “Jetfoil One.”

“Flores” had originally been the official Boeing sample to demonstrate its leading technology.

“Flores” is one of the jetfoils that has ended its days at Wang Tak Engineering and Shipbuilding Company Limited.

Citing sources within Wang Tak, the group said “Flores,” unlike several other vessels, has not been dismantled after the group and several other parties called for its museological preservation.

Recently, the group has renewed calls to the gaming concessionaire MGM to include “Flores” in its revitalization project of Barra District and to link it to the next-door Maritime Museum.

MGM has so far rejected the idea citing several difficulties placing the vessel at this location.

The vessel “Terceira,” which reinstated the service Friday, was completely revamped late 2023.

The vessel began operation in 1979 as the “Normandy Princess,” and was operated by Jetlink for about one year on the UK and France route before sailing to Hong Kong.

To commemorate 50 years of sailing history between Hong Kong and Macau, Aero Editor has launched a new book, “Hong Kong – Macau High-Speed Ferries” (only available in the Chinese language), about the history, development and status of the business, including stories about the legendary Jetfoil fleet.

Although this type of vessel is considered less profitable due to operation and maintenance costs and the fact it only carries a small number of passengers, jetfoils have been well regarded due to their design, which allows the vessel to travel above the water surface to avoid the waves and turbulence that cause seasickness.

They have long been praised for their smooth and comfortable ride which is comparable to a jet aircraft more than a sea vessel.

Jetfoils are the oldest mass transportation in Macau serving three generations of citizens (since the launching of “Madeira” in 1975) and countless tourists from around the globe have traveled between Macau and Hong Kong.