Jho Low might have altered his apperance

Media in Malaysia are speculating that wanted businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, may have assumed a new identity in order to slip by international borders, despite an Interpol notice requesting his arrest.

Citing an unnamed source, Malaysia’s The Star reported that Low might have undergone facial reconstruction surgery to alter his appearance. He may also be using several different passports under at least one alias.

“We believe he may have altered his features and has assumed an alias,” the unidentified source said.

The source also noted that authorities understand that Low used special “ground butler services” available for VIPs and celebrities to avoid normal immigration procedures.

“This explains why, despite the Red Notice issued by Interpol, Low has been travelling in and out of a number of Southeast Asian countries without much fuss,” the source said.

Extensive facial reconstruction surgery might cost between USD10,000 and $20,000, according to experts, well within the means of the 37-year-old billionaire.

Yesterday, The Star quoted a police source who said that Low was using a Saint Kitts and Nevis passport.

“We found out that he is still using the same name on the passport. It is an offence for a Malaysian national to have two passports,” said Immigration Depart­ment director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali. “We don’t practise dual citizenship. Every citizen must have one nationality and one Malaysian passport,” Mustafar told reporters.

Moreover, aside from the Saint Kitts and Nevis passport Low used, the authorities are also looking at the possibility that he is holding passports issued by other jurisdictions.

