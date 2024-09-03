Job matchmaking sessions for gaming sector

The Labour Affairs Bureau will host matchmaking sessions for gaming and integrated resort operators in September, offering 1,838 job vacancies. These sessions aim to address the staffing needs of companies, with applications being accepted from Sept. 3 to 26. Positions include roles in frontline and backroom departments, primarily in food service, rooms and housekeeping, which make up over 80% of vacancies. The sessions will also feature management and specialized technical roles. Key dates for the sessions include Sept. 12 (Wynn), Sept. 13 (Galaxy), Sept. 19 (Sands China and SJM), Sept. 26 (MGM), and Sept. 29 (Melco).

Related