July visitors grow 25% to nearly 2.8m

Visitor arrivals grew by 24.9% month-on-month to 2,759,544 in July, a figure that represents a surge of 28,176.9% year-on-year, mainly due to an increase in visitors as well as a relatively low base of comparison in July last year. Overnight visitors (1,431,681) and same-day visitors (1,327,863) soared by 55,607.4% and 18,370.8% year-on-year respectively. As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China jumped by 25,994.4% year-on-year to 1,910,371, with 1,087,315 of them travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme In the first seven months of 2023, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 314.6% year-on-year to 14,405,421.

Recently, a report published report by the China Tourism Academy stated that Macau has been the favorite travel destination for mainland residents in the first six months of this year.

According to the “Big Data Report on Outbound Tourism in the First Half of 2023,” Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan were the three top destinations for Chinese outbound tourists, comprising 79.89% of the total number of visits in the first six months of this year. From these, the visits to Macau accounted for nearly 50.9%, followed by Hong Kong at 26.66%, and Taiwan at 2.33%.