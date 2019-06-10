‘June – Month of Portugal’ continues its tradition

Now in its fourth year, the annual “June – Month of Portugal in the MSAR” celebration continues to offer a series of activities and events to highlight the best of Portuguese culture in Macau.

As in other years, the celebrations will peak with the commemoration of “June 10 – Day of Portugal,” a day traditionally celebrated by all Portuguese communities worldwide and that, in Macau, historically involves three major events.

The day starts with the traditional flag hoisting ceremony, which will take place at 9:30 a.m. today at the Portuguese Consulate in Macau with the Public Security Police Force Philharmonic Band present.

The program will continue with the traditional pilgrimage to Camões Grotto made by local students from different schools, followed by several Portuguese authorities in the SAR.

The pilgrimage to the poet’s memorial in Macau usually includes several performances, from poetry recitation to traditional Portuguese folk dances.

The event aims to “open the doors” of Portuguese diplomacy and invite people from all communities to join and not only learn more about Portuguese traditions from the old days, but also contemporary Portugal.

The last activity closes the official ceremonies of the Day of Portugal, Camões, and the Portuguese Communities in Macau, with a reception for the Portuguese community at the Consul-General’s Official Residence.

As part of the event this year, an exhibition of works by Cristina Mio U Kit will be shown, featuring over 15 paintings painted with tempera over rice paper.

As gastronomy and wines are two important pieces of Portuguese culture that are locally appreciated, a 10-day Portuguese Gastronomy and Wines Festival will also kick off on the day.

The festival will be held at the Clube Militar de Macau, where Portuguese chef Vítor Matos will cook some of the star dishes from Antiqvvm Restaurant, located in the city of Porto, Portugal.