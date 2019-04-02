Ka-Hó rehab hospital opens

The rehabilitation hospital at Ka-Hó was officially opened yesterday by Chief Executive Chui Sai On and Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam. The new facility is operated by a specialized clinical team, with services of clinical medicine, physical therapy, vocational therapy, pain management, and psychotherapy, among others. There are a total of 188 beds in three wards – namely physical therapy, rehabilitation, and the Workers’ Association rehabilitation ward, with the latter being fully subsidized and monitored by the Health Bureau (SSM). According to the deputy-director of the SSM, 20 beds are available during the first phase of operation.

97pct of buses pass exhaust test

Among the 1,005 motor vehicles being tested for their exhaust level last year, 851 passed, marking an overall pass rate of 85 percent. The tests were co-conducted by the Transport Bureau (DSAT) and the Public Security Police Force. Vehicles tested include motorcycles, as well as diesel, petrol, and natural gas vehicles. Among all types, public buses top the list with a 97 percent pass rate. Vehicle owners and drivers are reminded by the DSAT of the compulsory special vehicle inspection, which must be arranged timely as failure to do so will result in further penalties.

