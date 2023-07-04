Kiang Wu Nursing College sees 130 graduates, announces plans to launch new degrees

About 130 students of three different higher education programs and the Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) accredited course have graduated from the Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau (KWNC).

The 2022/2023 Graduation Ceremony was recently held at the Conference Centre of the Islands District Medical Complex Campus.

As the“Professional Qualification and Registration of Health Practitioners’ and related regulations are in effect, the Islands District Medical Complex will commence operations in phases this year.

KWNC plans to launch the Master of Applied Gerontology and the Doctor of Philosophy (Nursing) programs in the new academic year “to provide necessary high-level nursing and health science talents to the community,” according to the institution.

Van Iat Kiom, president of the college, said that it has been collaborating with a number of local and overseas medical and academic institutes this academic year, including the undergraduate exchange program with the School of Nursing Peking Union Medical College and the School of Nursing of Shenzhen University, the 2+2 collaborated cultivation program with Guangzhou Medical University, and the Guangdong-Macao joint training program for nursing cadres with Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine and Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

In addition, more than 10 groups of teachers and students will be travelling to Lisbon, San Francisco, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen this summer for professional and clinical studies, which will continue to deepen exchange and cooperation between Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area and Portuguese-speaking countries. Staff Reporter