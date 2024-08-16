Kou Hoi In finishes legislative year with ‘sermon’

In the last plenary session of the calendar year at the Legislative Assembly, the assembly president, Kou Hoi In, took the last few minutes of Wednesday’s session to deliver a “sermon” to lawmakers.

In a speech that seemed to pick up from earlier words offered by Ron Lam, Kou noted that the AL had received several requests for debate proposals, the contents of which had prompted doubts and questions in his mind, leading him to request the opinion of the AL’s legal advisors.

Kou said that for the time being, he had allowed all these proposals to rise to the plenary and be voted on by lawmakers. He noted that in some cases, it was necessary to make adjustments to various motions so that they would not be considered inappropriate and consequently prohibited.

Without mentioning names, Kou called on lawmakers to engage with more friendliness and cooperation, accepting the different views and opinions expressed across the plenary.

Wishing all the lawmakers a relaxing holiday break, he expressed his hope that the time off would help them to “freshen up” their ideas.

Lawmakers’ holidays in Macau take place usually between mid-August up and mid-October. In some cases, lawmakers have been called to urgent debates and votes during this period.