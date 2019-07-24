Labor authority to hold youth employment fair

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) announced yesterday that an employment fair focusing on the youth population will be held this weekend.

This is the second edition of the employment fair, titled “Youth Career Expo”, after its debut last year.

This year’s fair has attracted 70 entities offering more than 4,000 positions, according to organizers, covering various tiers from frontline workers to higher level management positions.

Participating entities range from government departments, such as the Economic Bureau and the Judiciary Police, to well-established corporations Bank of China (Macau), Banco Nacional Ultramarino, and multinational enterprises Starbucks Coffee, Jardine Schindler and Hyatt Hotels.

Like last year, this coming career expo will feature a section highlighting employers from mainland China, particularly the Greater Bay Area. Big names include Gree Electric Appliances and theme park developer and operator Chimelong.

Apart from that, the fair will also stage other types of events. For example, workshops will be held to educate young jobseekers about the formality and preparation of curriculum vitae. They can also sign up for mock job interviews or talk with an on-site advisor about their career paths.

New to the fair is the addition of instant photography for résumé profile pictures. A computerized booth will be set up at the venue for jobseekers to take and print profile pictures immediately. Basic office services, such as printing and photocopying, will also be available.

Another new addition to this year’s fair is a photo exhibition on the development and achievements of China. The organizer is expecting the exhibition will consolidate the younger generation’s understanding of their home country.

For the time being, five seminars have been announced during the two-day event. Each session lasts for 45 minutes, with one introducing mainland employment policy to kick off the seminar series. It will be talked by representatives from the Guangzhou government.

Afterwards there will be a session on the Nansha free-trade zone in Guangzhou, as well as the software and hardware related to entrepreneurship.

The DSAL will talk on the second day about engineering and technical training. It will be followed by a curriculum vitae writing workshop.

The series will be closed by the Judiciary Police, which will familiarize jobseekers with the requirements, job description, future outlook and career path of the bureau’s inspector position.

The fair will be opened at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, and welcomes all local ID holders. Staff reporter