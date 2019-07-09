Labor rights law amendment refused

The Legislative Assembly rejected Sulu Sou’s proposal to amend Macau’s employment policy and labor rights law.

Yesterday, Sou proposed to add articles to the bill which would allow workers to strike and to join trade unions in order to protect their rights.

Eight lawmakers voted in favor, while 17 voted against.

Wong Kit Cheng, one of those who voted against, explained that the Basic Law protects Macau residents’ freedom to strike. She hopes that the SAR government can propose a trade union law to respond to the society’s needs.

Ho Ion Sang and Song Pek Kei voiced a similar sentiment in calling the government to draft a trade union law. Jz