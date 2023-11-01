Large-scale job fair next week to offer 2,000 vacancies

The Labour Affairs Bureau and the Macau Federation of Trade Unions will hold a large job fair on Nov. 13 and 14 at the Fisherman’s Wharf Convention and Exhibition Center, hosting some 50 local companies. In a statement, the bureau said more than 2,000 job vacancies will be provided, with registrations opening today. In addition, the authorities will continue to hold employment matching sessions for people with disabilities on Dec. 5. More than 200 job vacancies will be provided by 23 participating companies.

Related