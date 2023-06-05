Lawmaker calls for gov’t to tighten noise controls

The city should see stricter control over domestic and low-frequency noises amid escalating complaints against noise pollution, lawmaker Ron Lam has said in his latest written enquiry.

Pursuant to the Law on Environmental Noise Prevention and Control, noise pollution in residential buildings is under restrictions only from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.. Pollution in public places is restricted from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday to Friday, and from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Saturdays and public holiday eves.

The lawmaker said despite the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) noting 90% of noise pollution complaints were received during cordoned hours, residents frequently reported noise pollution outside of these hours.

Complaints against domestic noises, such as the use of chopping cleavers and listening to music with a subwoofer during non-cordoned times are not unheard of, but there is simply no law to restrict them, the lawmaker explained.

During discussions around the law’s 2019 amendment, the government has pledged that the DSPA would investigate any complaints received against noises from entertainment or similar activities held in public spaces.

Nonetheless, the lawmaker said, between 30 and 80 such complaints were received from 2017 to 2022, but no prosecutions were made. Prosecutions on building renovation noises were also low, with only four during the same period.

At the same time, although the General Regulations Governing Public Places restrict noises that annoy others, the regulations’ authority is confined only to noises made within parks or leisure areas.

Lam said the noise law, promulgated in 2015, oversees seven types of noise sources, such as building renovation, construction equipment, air-conditioning, pets and entertainment.

This current edition of the law stipulates division of labor between the Public Security Police Force (PSP) and the DSPA. Noises from domestic activities, pets and activities in public spaces are under the authority of the former, while other noises are under the latter.