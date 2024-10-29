Lawmaker calls for revamp of continuing education scheme

Lawmaker Chan Hou Seng has called for a complete revamp of the Continuing Education subsidy scheme. At the Legislative Assembly and speaking during the period before the agenda, Chan said that the program has proven inefficient and requires serious reevaluation.

“The Continuous Education Program provides a subsidy of 6,000 patacas every three years to residents over the age of 15. Despite being in place for several years, many beneficiaries seldom utilize this subsidy due to the course content, a lack of time to participate, and personal interest,” he said. He added, “Some have never used even a single pataca from the program. This issue needs to be addressed.”

Chan proposed a review of the program, suggesting the government study the possibilities of expanding its scope and conditions of use.

“For example, expenses for purchasing tickets to shows and arts and culture workshops can serve as valuable training and enhance knowledge for the general public,” he suggested. He added, “We can also consider the health vouchers that can be transferred between family members,” advocating for a system that would allow older individuals who may not be interested in using the training subsidy to transfer it to younger generations who have more time and interest in pursuing these opportunities.

“Of course, this will present more challenges for inspections, but I believe that the relevant authorities can manage it effectively,” the lawmaker remarked.

According to Chan, “Metaphorically speaking, the economy is flesh and blood, while culture is the soul; together, they complement each other, creating a healthy body. A vibrant culture and market development are indicators of economic prosperity.” RM