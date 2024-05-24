Lawmaker calls for updated regulations as noise pollution plagues communities

Lawmaker José Pereira Coutinho has urged the Macau government to amend the existing noise regulations to better reflect the realities of the region’s high-density population and utilize modern sound monitoring technology.

According to the lawmaker, persistent day and night-time noises, whether continuous or intermittent, continue to plague local communities.

At a recent plenary session at the Legislative Assembly, Coutinho said that noise pollution has long been a serious issue for communities across Macau, particularly in densely populated areas. In the North District, current noise regulations under Law No. 14/2014 fail to effectively address the growing problem of intermittent background noise.

Authorities are not taking advantage of technological advancements when addressing noise complaints from citizens, instead using existing assessment methods and enforcement capabilities that fail to effectively mitigate the negative impacts of excessive noise from various sources.

For Coutinho, a major concern is the difficulty in accurately measuring and addressing low-frequency noise, which is a common problem in multi-unit residential buildings, noting that specialized equipment and expertise are required to properly assess these types of noise disturbances.

According to the World Health Organization, noise levels above 50 decibels can interfere with communication, while exposure to over 100 decibels can cause stress and other adverse health effects. Prolonged daily exposure to noise above 75 decibels also puts individuals at risk of hearing loss.

The consequences of uncontrolled noise pollution are wide-ranging, particularly for vulnerable groups like the elderly, students, and shift workers. Inadequate sleep and rest due to constant noise exposure can lead to a host of issues, including increased risk of accidents, anxiety, depression, physical health problems, and disruptions to daily life.

The lawmaker has emphasized that, despite ongoing citizen complaints, the current “Prevention and Control of Environmental Noise” law has proven ineffective in addressing the severity and complexity of Macao’s noise pollution challenges. Howard Tong