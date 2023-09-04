Lawmaker criticizes current suicide prevention mechanism for being reactive

Macau’s current suicide prevention mechanism is too passive, does not help the situation and instead causes stress for response teams, lawmaker Ron Lam has criticized in his latest written inquiry.

During discussions with teaching, social work, frontline medical and public security personnel, the lawmaker has been told that there has been a drastic increase in the number of suicides. Teenagers have also experienced an increase in mental health and stress issues.

Of concern is that there have been several cases in which the subject attempted suicide multiple times but was only assisted passively. The reason, according to the lawmaker, is that the interdepartmental coordination mechanism is a passive system and the government has not invested sufficient resources to support early intervention.

With psychological and psychiatric issues being a cause of suicide, the lawmaker hinted that the 3-dimensional prevention mechanism for mental healthcare – of which the government has repeatedly boasted – has not been effective.

Lam added that he was told by residents who had reportedly been harassed by neighbors with suspected mental issues that no measures were possible because the patient did not want to receive medical assistance. He added that even the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) have acknowledged their difficulties in intervening.

The lawmaker recapped that in July 2016, the government introduced a mental health service taskforce to use existing resources to provide assistance to potential patients of severe psychiatric issues. He wondered why the aforementioned cases were not handled better if the taskforce was successful.

Amid the recent suicide of an Internet icon, the lawmaker added that the government should do more to educate against mental and physical bullying.

He asked the government about its plans to improve existing mechanisms and tools.

The Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).