Lawmaker urges stronger labor protections amid anticipated economic slowdown

Lawmaker Ella Lei has again urged the government to enhance labor protections as Macau adapts to economic restructuring.

In an interpellation to the government, she emphasized the need for improved job stability, wage growth, and workplace safety, particularly as Macau advances its “1+4” economic diversification strategy.

According to Lei, despite a relatively low unemployment rate and signs of economic recovery, underlying labor challenges persist.

Government data from the fourth quarter of 2024 revealed that over 1,600 people had been unemployed for more than six months, while the number of underemployed individuals had doubled since 2019, reaching 5,700.

Wage declines were also recorded in key sectors such as construction, real estate, and manufacturing.

Additionally, with inflation eroding purchasing power, many workers have not seen real wage improvements.

Lei stressed that as the region’s economic structure evolves, workers must be equipped with the skills necessary to adapt

She called for enhanced training and career development programs to help local residents remain competitive in the labor market.

Moreover, she pushed for stronger protections for workers in emerging industries, ensuring their safety and rights are safeguarded.

While Lei acknowledged recent labor policy improvements, such as the implementation of a minimum wage and higher compensation limits for unfair dismissal, she underscored the need for further refinements.

She urged the government to strengthen regulations on occupational safety, workplace health, paid leave, and rest periods.

“Many labor laws in Macau remain outdated compared to neighboring regions. Key issues such as workplace safety, occupational diseases, unpaid leave, rest periods, and wage protection require urgent attention,” Lei stated in her interpellation.

“Does the government have a clear plan to enhance the employment support system and strengthen protections for workers?” she asked.

She also pointed out the need for stronger legal provisions to support vulnerable groups, including first-time job seekers, middle-aged workers, and individuals with disabilities.

Lei called on the government to prioritize local workers for job opportunities while also improving job quality and income security.

She emphasized that employment policies should not only focus on job availability but also on raising wages, ensuring stability, and promoting social well-being.

Given the anticipated global economic slowdown in 2025, Lei questioned what measures the government is implementing to support sectoral development, workforce retraining, and high-quality job creation.

She also noted that many workers in new industries, including tourism, cultural entertainment, e-commerce, and platform-based services, lack proper legal protections, particularly regarding unpaid wages and workplace accidents.

“Will the Macau government consider similar protections for workers in these new industries?” she asked. Staff Reporter