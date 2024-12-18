Lawmakers: gig economy is key to growth

Lawmaker Ngan Iek Hang said that the vibrant cultural landscape Macau has cultivated, noting that in 2023 alone, over 2,000 large-scale shows and more than 10,000 artistic activities were organized by government and private entities, attracting around 20 million spectators.

In a spoken inquiry at the recent Legislative Assembly (AL) session, the lawmaker said, “The gig economy is all the rage around the world.”

“Traveling to attend shows has become a new trend,” he added.

In his inquiry, Ngan focused on the economic impact of these events, noting last year’s concerts alone drew one million spectators and generated approximately MOP1.1 billion in ticket sales. He supplemented this by stating “the popularity of such events but also their potential to benefit various sectors within Macau’s economy.” With the recent completion of an outdoor performance venue in Cotai, which accommodates about 50,000 attendees, Ngan expressed optimism about attracting even more tourists to the region.

“There is no doubt that more tourists will be attracted to Macau to attend concerts,” he remarked.

To enhance the “City of Performing Arts,” Ngan proposed several key improvements. He called for better infrastructure surrounding performance venues, including enhanced parking and restroom facilities, food and beverage options, and sun protection measures. He suggested studying the feasibility of using the East Asian Games Dome’s self-parking during concerts to alleviate crowding in outdoor areas.

“We must take advantage of experiences from our Dec. 28 trial show,” he urged. He also advocated for improved traffic management and safety protocols during events.

Ngan further emphasized the need for skilled professionals in the performing arts sector. He noted that “the drastic increase in shows will require more technical and specialized personnel,” advocating for enhanced training programs and collaboration with internationally recognized teams to elevate local expertise.

Finally, addressing concerns over ticket sales integrity, he urged the government to closely monitor sales practices to combat price hiking speculation and fraud. Ngan asserted, “We must safeguard consumer rights and ensure a positive image for Macau.”

Meanwhile, lawmaker Angela Leong is enthusiastic about the outdoor performance area.

“I look forward to the government hosting more performances in this area,” Leong said.

“We need diverse concert events to enhance our cultural offerings.”

Leong highlighted the positive impact such events could have on local businesses, particularly restaurants.

“I hope restaurants will extend their business hours to accommodate the influx of visitors,” she said. Leong also noted that the booking rate at the Lisboa Hotel is already full for both the Christmas and Lunar New Year holidays.

The new outdoor performance venue in Cotai is currently in trial operation. Leong believes its opening will not only benefit hotels but also stimulate economic activity in surrounding areas. She said, “Hosting warm-up concerts will help drive the prosperity of hotels and businesses.”

In line with broader cultural initiatives, Leong pointed to the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area Cultural and Tourism Development Plan,” which aims to foster cooperation among these regions in cultural and tourism sectors. The plan envisions creating a premier international bay by 2035, enhancing Macau’s reputation as an “international metropolis.”

“Macau should actively promote the integration of culture and tourism,” she said, advocating for innovative development strategies that leverage its rich historical and cultural heritage.

The lawmaker also stressed the importance of digital technology in promoting tourism.

“With advancements in smart tourism, we must enhance our technological resources to provide personalized services for tourists,” she said.

By analyzing big data, Macau can refine its marketing strategies to boost visitor satisfaction and reinforce its image as a world-class tourist destination.

“We are on the brink of something significant,” she said. Nadia Shaw