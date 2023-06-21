Lawmakers Lei and Lam want gov’t to release unused land for public use

The government should make better use of idle plots of land by opening them to public use, said lawmakers Ella Lei and Ron Lam in two separate spoken inquiries delivered yesterday at the Legislative Assembly (AL) during the period before the agenda.

Both Lei and Lam noted there are now many available and unused plots of land, most of which the government reacquired under the expired concession rules.

The lawmakers called on the government to better use such “precious” resources by creating public space, at least temporarily, while there are no plans for development of the land.

Lei noted that, according to the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC) annual report, the government has recovered many plots of land that were illegally occupied but had left them without proper management.

Lei proposed that recovered land with no short and medium term plans for use could be used for more community areas, leisure facilities and parks, as well as parking spaces, to improve community facilities.

Lei noted that in responding to previous inquiries on the topic, the Public Works department had only indicated that where other public services have specific project plans, they can submit requests to use the vacant plots.

Lei said this showed poor inter-departmental communication and inefficiency in the public service.

Lam noted the government has proposed development of just 180,000 square meters of the 510,000 square meters of land retrieved under expired concession rules and illegally occupied.

This data was revealed in response to an inquiry in March last year.

Considering another 210,000 square meters is to be reclaimed, the government should have around 520,000 square meters of land awaiting future development, Lam noted.

However, these plots remain unused, with overgrown weeds and puddles of water becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and posing a risk to public health, Lam said.

Using Singapore as an example, the lawmaker noted these land plots could be used for people to stroll, play sports or engage in other leisure activities.

Both lawmakers mentioned the 15,000 square meter former “Ocean World” plot in Taipa as a good example of premium space that could be employed for public use.

Lam also mentioned the land at the side of the Nam Va Industrial Building in Taipa that connects with the land of the former Iec Long Firecracker Factory, comprising some 23,000 square meters. Though it has been recovered by the government, the very important area remains abandoned in an area where high-density residential development meets tourism.

Lam also noted that the new public parking law coming into force on August 1 this year also allows the construction of temporary public car parks on idle land.

Lam called on the government to act quickly in making its land resources useful to the population.