Lawmakers pledge to continue focusing on labor and social welfare

Lawmakers Leong Sun Iok, Lei Cheng I, Lam Lon Wai and Lei Chan U summed up their work during the first session of the 6th Legislative Assembly (AL) in a press conference yesterday.

The four lawmakers said they had found many problems with the work of the AL, including the fact that the revision of Macau’s legal system was not keeping up with the pace of development within both society and the economy.

Overall, the four lawmakers claimed that they would continue pressing the government for improvements on the city’s disaster prevention strategies, public resources management, concessions, human resources policies, labor law, housing and transportation.

The lawmakers pointed out that Macau lacks a long-term mechanism in regards to talented human resources, and that Macau lacks efficiency in legislation.

“Typhoon Hato caused serious damage to Macau. The review report mentions that Macau needs to improve its infrastructure, mechanisms, regulations and laws, and needs to establish a culture of safety. Although relevant works have been gradually carried out, improvements to flood resistance and disaster prevention infrastructure, which residents care [about] the most, are being carried out slowly,” said Lei. “In order to improve the city’s protection functions and adaptability, continuous supervision and promotion by lawmakers is required.”

In regards to public money, Lei criticized public departments for their lack of transparency laws regarding specific funds and enterprises formed with public capital.

In terms of urban development and land resources, Lei stated that overall and detailed urban planning had not been released yet. “[The government] did not effectively implement its obligations towards land management,” she said, adding that, “public services and concession mechanisms are not perfect, and the public often have to pay for unfair and unreasonable concessions.”

Additionally, Leong called on the government to allow the city’s employees to enjoy the benefits of economic development.

Leong said that the government had been delaying the amendment of the labor law, with this delay preventing labor protections from improving at the same pace as economic development.

“Much of the welfare granted by the social security system and many subsidies have not been adjusted in two years. Difficulties in housing and transportation have not been resolved for a long time, which has dragged down the happiness of the residents,” said Leong.

