Lawyers Association re-elects Vong Hin Fai



Lawmaker Vong Hin Fai was re-elected for a second two-year term as president of the Macau Lawyers Association (AAM), securing 269 of 287 votes cast. The board retained most of its officers, with Oriana Inácio Pun continuing as Secretary-General. Veteran lawyer Leonel Alves will also serve another term as chairman of the General Assembly Board. In a separate election, António Dias Azedo was appointed president of the Superior Council of Macau Lawyers, replacing Paulino Comandante, who now leads the AAM’s Supervisory Board.

