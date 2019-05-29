Legislative Assembly to consider Sulu Sou’s appeal in plenary session

The Legislative Assembly (AL) has decided to accept and consider an appeal by lawmaker Sulu Sou regarding the dismissal of a written protest he had made following a July 2018 debate in the legislature.

At the time, the debate in the Legislative Assembly had centered on which government body ought to be notified of public demonstrations. The bill under discussion proposed that those wishing to hold a public demonstration should notify the Public Security Police Force (PSP), instead of the now-defunct Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau.

Sou made a last-minute proposal to amend the bill, replacing the PSP with the Macau Chief Executive.

AL President Ho Iat Seng admitted at the time to not knowing how to handle the proposal, but rejected it and accused Sou of disrespecting his peers by proposing the last-minute amendment.

Lawmaker Sou later submitted a written protest, which was not accepted because, according to Ho, it had not been delivered at the same meeting when the incident occurred.

The lawmaker disagreed and appealed Ho’s decision to the Rules and Mandates Committee, which later upheld the President’s decision. Sou now awaits his appeal’s consideration by the AL Plenary.

DB