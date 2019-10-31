Legislative Assembly | Urban renewal, bus concessions and fire services top lawmakers concerns

During yesterday’s Legislative Assembly (AL) plenary session, the majority of lawmakers expressed their concerns over the government’s urban renewal plan, the recent renewal of bus concessions, and fire service regulations.

Lawmaker Wu Chu Kit wants the government to lower the percentage of approval required of unit owners for dangerous building properties to undergo urban renewal.

He also proposed that, regarding other types of buildings which do not pose risks to public safety or hygiene, the percentage may be higher. He wants the government to also consider giving the same type of properties to owners of non-residential properties.

Ma Chi Seng then urged the government to set up a principle related to the percentage of the population of a specific community and to the number of sports facilities in the concerned area.

Recently, the local government renewed the concessions with the city’s bus companies, which will now last until December 31, 2020.

Lawmakers, including Au Kam San and Ho Ion Sang, asked about the recent renewal of bus concessions. The lawmakers accused the government of a lack of transparency in its negotiations with the bus companies.

The lawmakers hope that the government will release information to the public earlier, and not let the “releasing of information at the last moment” become the norm of the government administration.

Au believes that bus companies are the sole winner of another temporary renewal. “What on Earth is the government doing? One public service contract can’t be taken care of for several years?” Au questioned.

In Au’s opinion, if the government cannot reach an agreement with the bus companies, “why doesn’t the government open again a public tender for the bus service?”

Additionally, four lawmakers urged the government to enhance the inspection and monitoring of building fire service facilities and the city’s fire service regulations.

Song Pek Kei and Mak Soi Kun were among the lawmakers who pointed out that Macau’s fire service regulations have been in place for more than 20 years, and that it is time for a renewal.

Specifically, Mak wants to amend the law so as to impose a mandatory regular inspection on buildings aged 30 years or older. Leong Sun Iok wants the government to introduce a “smart fire service”.

The lawmakers voiced that the Macau public and property management companies lack a sense of safety, and that Macau displays a shortage of building fire service installations, community facilities, laws and regulations. JZ