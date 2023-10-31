Lei Wai Nong visits pharmaceutical firm to create partnerships

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, went to Zhangzhou City and visited a renowned local brand – Zhangzhou Pien Tze Huang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, with a view to seizing the development opportunities of Macau’s “1+4” industrial diversification and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The visit was also aimed at creating “more possibilities of in-depth cooperation between Fujian and Macau in the big health sector,” according to a statement from Lei’s office.

