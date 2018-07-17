Lin Fong Sports Center to extend opening hours

The Sports Bureau (ID) has announced that the Lin Fong Sports Center will extend its opening hours following the impending closure of the Macau Canidrome. During a TDM radio program on Friday, an ID representative said that longer opening hours at the sports center would encourage residents to participate in sport activities and build healthy sport habits. Currently, the sports center is available for playing football and for organizing other field sports. In order to allow all kinds of users to utilize the facility, the sports center has been allocating scheduled time to different groups.

