Local badminton player Wong ‘very excited’ to play at home

The Macau Open Badminton Tournament has returned after a hiatus due to the pandemic, and local player Wong Kok Weng is eager to represent his home team.

“I hope I can show my local spirit,” said Wong, who has participated in previous tournaments like the Kowloon 100 and Taipei 300.

“Because I am a sportsman in Macau, I hope I can achieve positive results in my home city.”

Wong’s teammates went to Thailand for training during the summer, but he stayed in Macau due to school commitments. Despite the separation, he is confident in their teamwork.

“In terms of teamwork, we have been partners for a long time, so there should be no problem,” Wong said. “As long as we can do our best, we can do our best on the field.”

This year’s Macau Open marks the first time the tournament has been held since the pandemic. Wong sees it as an opportunity to find his rhythm after intensive training.

“Slowly find the results of the training, go to the competition, and find the feeling of the competition,” he said.

“I hope we won’t be too nervous at the beginning of the game during the competition, and we get into our groove. Step by step, play our normal rhythm, and get a good result.”

For Wong, the Macau Open is more than just a tournament; it’s a chance to perform in front of his hometown crowd.

“Actually, I am very excited,” he said. “Because everyone lives here, and I want to perform well here.”