Local bakery raises funds for breast cancer foundation

The Lord Stow’s Bakery has donated HKD19,630 to the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation, an amount representing 50 percent of its sales revenue from the company’s “Pink Ribbon Cookies” and “Rose Lattes.”

To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the company initiated the raising of funds for the breast cancer-related foundation for the first time.

Speaking to the Times, Eileen Stow, chief executive of Lord Stow’s Bakery, explained that the move was important to the family-owned business, as their mother was a victim of breast cancer.

“We also know other people close to us that suffer, some we’ve lost, some won the battle. For us it’s a very important foundation because what the breast foundation does is it creates awareness amongst women to get themselves checked,” said Stow.

“There are too many women scared to get themselves checked for cancer but it’s the most prudent thing you can do,” she added.

Thus, for the whole month of October, the bakery created pink ribbon cookies and rose coffees that had pink elements to draw the public’s attention, while also raising funds.

According to Stow, it will do so again next year, hinting that it will be an annual corporate social responsibility initiative of the company.

“We have our own corporate social responsibility favorites. It’s one of the group of things that we support throughout the year. Most of the things we support are very local and dear to out hearts, whereas this is more of an international thing and it’s family connected,” Stow explained. LV

Share this: Tweet





