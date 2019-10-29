Local eSports players to compete in int’l tournament

Two local eSports players who play under the screen names FAIZDX and macaokengaroo618 are set to represent Macau in the upcoming Esports World Championship in Seoul, South Korea on December 11.

On Sunday at Studio City, Macau’s elite Tekken 7 and eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (eFootball PES 2020) players fought it out for the right to represent Macau.

Leong Ka Kit, who plays as FAIZDX, and Leung Ka Kin, also known as macaokengaroo618, won the respective matches, winning the right to represent the SAR.

Competitors, including Florenzky, FAIZDX, kaiofong, 201910, and VPC_Norris, battled it out on the Japanese franchise series Tekken 7.

According to a statement issued by Grow uP eSports Association, FAIZDX showed “Bruce Lee-like martial arts skills in the game as he pummeled his way through the early rounds.”

Meanwhile, a second round-robin tournament was held to find the eFootball PES 2020 player in Macau and macaokengaroo618 maintained a perfect record throughout the tournament, beating competitors by multiple goals in every game.

One of the best-selling video game franchises worldwide, PES has sold over 100 million copies.

The Esports World Championship is organized by the International Esports Federation. The organization’s mission is to have electronic sports recognized as a legitimate sport. LV