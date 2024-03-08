Local firm confident in Hengqin future

The adjusted border management of Hengqin will further improve the convenience of interactions between Macau and the island, Henry Ng, chairman of Zenta Group, has said.

The comment was made at the enterprise’s spring cocktail reception held recently.

Ng said that the gradual implementation of various favorable policies would further facilitate the entry of Macau goods and personal belongings into Hengqin, as well as increase the flow of people and logistics.

He believes these will attract capital flow and strengthen connections between investment industries, which will be very convenient for the company’s business development.

He also pointed out that topical policies supporting the health, technology, and AI industries would help attract related companies to develop in Hengqin.

The company entered Hengqin in 2019, Ng added, and will continue to utilize Hengqin for its development across the GBA.

Ng also said that his enterprise’s latest product, the Z4 AI model, would be able to help business development and pre-sale work. It can be applied in scenarios such as tourism, retail, investment promotion, funds, securities, banking, insurance and real estate.

The enterprise has also closed a deal with an investment firm in Hong Kong on the capitalization of a smart financial prediction system.