Local law firm launches branch in Hong Kong

Local law firm MdME has set up a branch in Hong Kong, following approval from the Law Society of Hong Kong to register as a foreign law firm practising Macau law in Hong Kong.

The firm officially opened its Hong Kong office yesterday and will soon also become the first law firm to have offices in the three jurisdictions of the Greater Bay Area once it receives approval to open on the Hengqin island, Zhuhai, the law firm has noted in a statement.

Gonçalo Mendes da Maia, founding and managing partner of MdME, said, “It is one more step to achieve our mission to become a truly regional firm in the Greater Bay area, which will be concluded with the setting up of our Hengqin office next year.”

He recalled that when the law firm was established 12 years ago, it set out to replicate the “standards and sophistication” of Hong Kong law firms.

“This helped us establish strong, long-standing relationships in the Hong Kong market, so the decision to be the first mover among Macau law firms to open in Hong Kong came naturally to us,” he added.

According to its statement, the opening of MdME’s Hong Kong office has been motivated by various market developments and trends in Macau, the Greater Bay Area and in a number of Portuguese-speaking countries.

It added that further opportunities for Hong Kong companies are expected to arise in Macau due to the fundamental changes poised to occur in the special administrative region’s financial markets.

“MdME also foresees economic activities emanating from the Chinese mainland as providing new collaborative business opportunities between Macau and Hong Kong,” the statement added.

