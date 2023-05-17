Local students maintain reading ability

The Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) 2021 International Report showed that Macau Primary Four students achieved reading performance scores similar to 2016 levels, and their reading abilities have been developing steadily. According to a statement from the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), over 5,000 Primary Four students from 58 schools in Macau participated in the PIRLS in 2021. The PIRLS is conducted every five years.

Related