Local woman loses HKD1.5 million in virtual currency scam

Police have received four reports of online fraud, including a case where a local woman lost approximately HKD1.5 million in a suspected virtual currency investment scam. The victim reportedly met a man on a social networking platform who promised to teach her how to invest in virtual currency. After transferring funds to a designated account, she lost contact with him and sought police assistance. Three other victims, including two women and a man, fell prey to fraudulent job ads and impersonation scams, with losses between HKD8,500 and HKD55,000.

Related