Suspect in knife incident sent for psychiatric assessment

A 41-year-old unemployed man who injured two people in a knife attack at a telecom shop on Rua do Campo has been arrested.

Police reported that the suspect, believed to be suffering from mental health issues, was sent to Conde S. Januário Hospital for psychiatric assessment.

In a press conference yesterday, the Judiciary Police (PJ) stated that, according to a preliminary evaluation, the suspect requires further psychiatric treatment and observation.

Drug screening results were negative, and authorities are awaiting a detailed psychiatrist’s assessment report.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. yesterday.

The PJ said the suspect reportedly purchased a fruit knife with a 9 cm blade from a nearby supermarket before entering the telecom shop.

At the time, there were three male and one female staff members in the store.

The suspect initially stabbed a male shopkeeper in the arm. Another male staff member attempted to intervene but sustained a neck wound.

“The second victim suffered a 2.5-centimeter skin laceration on his left upper arm and is currently in stable condition. Both victims remain in the hospital today for treatment and observation,” said a PJ spokesperson in a press conference yesterday.

A third male shopkeeper managed to hide in the storeroom, using the door to clamp the knife. Meanwhile, the female shopkeeper escaped and sought help from passersby.

“During the investigation, […] the suspect appeared to be in a pathetic mental state. The knife he was holding became caught in the store door, causing him to fall to the floor. He then reached inside the store, attempting to drag the woman out, but she quickly released his grip,” the spokesperson added.

Police investigations revealed no prior disputes or grievances between the suspect and the telecom company or its employees.

Authorities believe the case may involve attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Further inquiries showed that the suspect entered Macau via the Qingmao Port around 1 p.m. on the same day.

Before the attack, police said he was observed wandering across various districts and reportedly slapped a male passerby on the back of the head without provocation.