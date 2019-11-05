Local young man found stealing from taxis

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has caught a 23-year-old local man stealing money from taxis.

Yesterday, the PSP reported that the young male was found in the parking lot on Av. do Conselheiro Borja stealing from the glove box of a vehicle.

The man has a record of six robberies from different parking lots.

The suspect reportedly only stole from unlocked cars and admitted to having committed such crimes, further acknowledging that he was aware that some taxi drivers did not lock their cars when changing work shifts. He admitted to taking advantage of the shift changeover to steal small change from the vehicles, revealing that, in total, he stole 300 patacas. JZ