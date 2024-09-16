Locals occupy 90% of gaming industry managerial jobs

The percentage of local workers in mid- and senior-level positions at Macau’s six gaming concessionaires reached 90.35% in the first half of the year, according to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL).

Responding to lawmaker Song Pek Kei, the DSAL reported that as of the end of June, the six operators – Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment, Wynn Macau, MGM China, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings – employed 27,140 non-residents and 76,225 locals.

This puts the overall proportion of local hires at 73.7%.

The DSAL said the government was maintaining the proportion of local workers in the middle and senior management of the six tourism and leisure companies at no less than 85%.

By the end of June, the proportion had reached 90.3%.

The authorities said hiring non-resident workers is necessary “for the development of the MSAR as a world center of tourism and leisure and the needs of the socio-economic development of Macau.”

Lawmaker Song Pek Kei warned, “the employment of local workers is not adequately safeguarded” despite the government’s assurances.

Song has warned “large gaming companies have great advantages in terms of resources, are a priority option for residents, and provide many jobs. However, given the significant increase in demand for human resources, the employment of local workers is not adequately safeguarded.”

For its part, the DSAL said it will “rigorously monitor” the approval of non-resident worker permits and “continuously review and improve the verification and approval process.”

It added that different measures will be introduced “to adapt jobs according to the development of companies and their actual employment needs, in order to establish a balance between supply and demand in the labor market and to guarantee local residents priority and sustained access to employment.” Victoria Chan