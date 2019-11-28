Longines, Sands Shoppes launch Christmas decorations

Swiss watchmaking brand Longines and Sands Shoppes Macao have launched their Christmas decorations at St. Mark’s Square, inviting Hong Kong actress Linda Chung to officiate the lighting ceremony.

This is the second time that the watch brand and Sands Shoppes Macao have collaborated for Christmas decorations.

The decorations feature a carousel music box that forms the base of the unique tree, with LED lights and horse miniatures that symbolize Longines’ equestrian heritage. Festive melodies will be played every 15 minutes.

The collaboration also includes a festive spot at Place Vendome in Shoppes at The Parisian, where a Parisian Christmas market theme is installed with music and décor.

According to the lighting ceremony yesterday, Christmas music will be played every hour by a Longines timepiece display.

“I am delighted to be here today to officiate the Longines lighting ceremony,” said Chung.

“The fairy carousel music box, together with the charming carols really put us in a festive mood, recalling many wonderful Christmas memories,” she added.

It has been four years since the actress has last visited Macau as she has been based in Canada.

The Longines Christmas decorations are showcased at Shoppes at The Venetian and The Parisian until January 20. LV