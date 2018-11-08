‘Love is Cold’ screened at Chinese film festival

The film “Love is Cold,” directed by young Macau director Fei Ho, has been screened at the “Hong Kong and Macau Film Showcase” session of the 27th Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival.

The Macau film, adapted from the novel of the same name by local author Tai Pei, has been entered in international competitions such as the Cannes Film Festival in France and the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market. It has also been screened at the Cinematheque Passion and UA Galaxy Cinemas.

The film is set before Macau’s handover to China and revolves around a story of young love in an era of social turmoil and gang wars. It depicts a girl’s revenge interspersed with plots such as betrayal, obsession, destruction and sex. At the same time, it also probes social issues such as child abuse and school bullying.

The Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival runs until Saturday in Foshan, Guangdong. Present at the opening ceremony of the festival was Ieong Chi Kin, vice president of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), who said that Macau has recently attracted more and more film crews from all over the world.

Ieong added that a number of outstanding local films have been produced to critical acclaim, thanks to recent policies by the local government and the efforts of the film industry.

The annual festival in Foshan is a major national event for the Chinese film industry, offering an array of industry awards, Chinese and foreign film screenings, academic seminars, a film market and cultural and artistic performances. According to the IC, it is China’s longest-running film awards event and is one of the country’s four major film festivals.

