Low possibility of escalating typhoon signal today

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) said that the possibility of issuing a higher signal before 6 a.m. today is low.

Last night at 10 p.m., the SMG issued signal no. 1 as the low-pressure area over the northern part of the South China Sea was gradually developing into a tropical depression, moving towards Hainan Island.

Affected by the outer rainband, the bureau said that showers may become more frequent today, and that it would become thundery at times during the night.

Flooding may occur in low-lying areas during the morning to noon from today until Saturday.

The SMG advised the public to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Due to the upcoming typhoon season, storm surge evacuation drills simulating the evacuation of the populace from low-lying areas of the city have been held by government authorities for the public to be aware of orderly evacuations during typhoon and storm surges.