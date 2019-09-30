LRT expected within next two months

The city’s long-awaited Light Rapid Transit (LRT), more popularly known as the Light Rail, is expected to be launched in October or November at the latest, according to Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosário.

The secretary disclosed that preparation work for the LRT was going smoothly and the expected launch date was based on the progress of preparations. Meanwhile, LRT fares will be announced at the LRT launch ceremony, as Rosário did not see the necessity of disclosing the fares at this stage.

Last Friday, the SAR government signed a contract with Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation Limited regarding the operation and maintenance of the LRT. Rosário also remarked that the Transportation Infrastructure Office (GIT) would close within the month.

The GIT workforce has been transferred to either the new company or other government entities, with the majority at the former.

Meanwhile, the government is still negotiating the terms of the next bus concessions. The short renewal of bus service contracts between the government and the two bus operators, Transmac and TCM, will expire on October 31. More information will be announced as soon as it is available.

As the government is changing terms, some think that the concession should be renewed for another short period so the next government can better manage the negotiations. AL