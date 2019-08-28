LRT law published, violations face fines of up to 10,000 patacas

The law that regulates the operations and procedures of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) was published on Monday in the government’s Official Gazette.

The regulations establish hefty penalties that range from MOP5,000 to MOP10,000 for passengers breaching the regulations.

The punishable offences are outlined in a list of seven behaviors subject to fines. These range from throwing objects onto the LRT tracks; opening the train doors, platform screen doors or ticket gates without permission, or preventing their normal operation; and activating emergency or safety devices without a reasonable cause; all punishable with a fine of MOP10,000.

Additionally, advertising in the paid area of stations or on trains, distributing or displaying posters, pamphlets or other publications without permission by the LRT operator; engaging in profitable activities in the paid area of stations or trains without the LRT operator’s permission; fundraising, collecting signatures or conducting surveys in the paid areas of stations or trains without the LRT operator’s permission; and travelling or entering the paid areas of stations with pets, except guide dogs, will be punished with a fine of MOP5,000.

The law also establishes fines of as much as MOP100,000 for the operator in case the company fails in its duties. Among its stated duties are: transporting passengers as long as they possess a valid ticket; publishing information on fares, operation schedules and timetables, as well as frequency of the trips at all ticket selling places, as well as on their website; informing travelers of any temporary suspensions of services; clearly marking seats reserved for those who are disabled, elderly, pregnant and those carrying small children; as well as assisting passengers with mobility requirements in the paid areas of stations with both boarding and alighting trains.